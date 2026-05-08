U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army soldier monitors a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The SINCGARS is a tactical FM radio used by both U.S. and allied forces for secure communications. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 09:27
|Photo ID:
|9678239
|VIRIN:
|260512-D-A0839-5838
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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