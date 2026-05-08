Army Surgeon General visits Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe Headquarters

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SEMBACH, Germany – The U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commander of U.S. Army Medical Command, Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre along with Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Medical Command, and Command Chief Warrant Officer Deanna Hughes, paid a visit to Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe Headquarters at Sembach Kaserne May 12. Izaguirre and her team are in Germany where they are taking part in a Senior Leader Forum hosted for senior U.S. military medical leaders stationed across the European Theater. The team will also visit the U.S. Army Europe and Africa hosted Sword 26 Exercise taking place in Poland. (Pictured from left to right are Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna Hughes, Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins, Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili).