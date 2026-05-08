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    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026

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    Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers prepare for a mission aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during annual training at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., May 3, 2026. The training focused on air movement operations and mission readiness in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 22:17
    Photo ID: 9677606
    VIRIN: 260504-A-ET257-6107
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon Army National Guard Infantry Annual Training 2026, by SPC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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