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    JBLM team wins 2026 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award

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    JBLM team wins 2026 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Environmental Team poses April 21 for a group photo. From left: Chris Beck, Leif Wefferling, Dennis Buckingham, Aubin Duncan, John Richardson, Todd Zuchowski, Sara (Sally) Jones, Ryan Mansfield and Derek Dapp.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9677148
    VIRIN: 260421-D-A4607-6630
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Environmental Division
    Directorate of Public Works (DPW)

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