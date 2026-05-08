JBLM team wins 2026 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award

Date Taken: 04.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.11.2026 17:24 Photo ID: 9677148 VIRIN: 260421-D-A4607-6630 Resolution: 4080x3072 Size: 3.58 MB Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US

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