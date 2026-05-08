The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Environmental Team poses April 21 for a group photo. From left: Chris Beck, Leif Wefferling, Dennis Buckingham, Aubin Duncan, John Richardson, Todd Zuchowski, Sara (Sally) Jones, Ryan Mansfield and Derek Dapp.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9677148
|VIRIN:
|260421-D-A4607-6630
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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JBLM team wins 2026 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award
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