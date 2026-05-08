240701-N-TI693-1484
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Nathan O'Connor, from Roseau, Minnesota, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, poses for a photos during the Duluth Navy Week, July 1, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9676508
|VIRIN:
|240701-N-TI693-1484
|Resolution:
|3878x3102
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Hometown:
|ROSEAU, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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“Seeing Them Become Sailors”: O’Connor Powers Navy’s Future in Duluth
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