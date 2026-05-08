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    Duluth Navy Week

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    Duluth Navy Week

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    240701-N-TI693-1484

    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Nathan O'Connor, from Roseau, Minnesota, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, poses for a photos during the Duluth Navy Week, July 1, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 14:36
    Photo ID: 9676508
    VIRIN: 240701-N-TI693-1484
    Resolution: 3878x3102
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: ROSEAU, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Duluth Navy Week, by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #proclamation
    #navyweek
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #ntagnp
    #usnrecruiter
    #USNavy250

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