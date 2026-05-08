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    2026 Warfighter Preparation Symposium

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    2026 Warfighter Preparation Symposium

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Sailors stand before the Pacific Ocean for a photo during the U.S. Commander Third Fleet Warfighter Prep 2026 Training Event at C3F headquarters on Naval Base Point Loma, April 18, 2026. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9676101
    VIRIN: 260427-D-N0842-4488
    Resolution: 2048x1000
    Size: 721.97 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    warfighter preparation

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