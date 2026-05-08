2026 Warfighter Preparation Symposium

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Sailors stand before the Pacific Ocean for a photo during the U.S. Commander Third Fleet Warfighter Prep 2026 Training Event at C3F headquarters on Naval Base Point Loma, April 18, 2026. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.