Medical Readiness Command, Europe Civilian Employee Honored as Rhineland-Pfalz Army Community Service Volunteer of the Year for 2025

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KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Medical Readiness Command, Europe civilian employee, Toby Holland, was presented the 2025 Rheinland-Pfalz Army Community Service Volunteer of the Year Award during a recognition ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany May 8. Presenting the award to Holland was Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commander of 21st Theater Support Command and Col. Jeffery Higgins, commander of U.S. Army Garrison, Rhineland-Pfalz.



Holland earned the prestigious accolade for his exceptional dedication as a volunteer youth sports coach for Child and Youth Services (CYS). His unmatched efforts directly led to high levels of athletic improvement, social development, and personal growth for more than 200 youth patrons within the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



Recognized for his energetic and innovative approach to coaching, Holland has become a highly sought-after mentor among military families stationed in the region. Throughout the 2025 season, he expertly employed age-appropriate training techniques designed to maximize both skill progression and participant engagement. Holland was able to focus his young athletes on the pure enjoyment of sports while teaching them the valuable life lesson that great efforts yield great results. Holland’s enduring commitment to the well-being and development of military youth exemplifies the core values of Army Community Service and stands as a testament to the profound impact of community volunteers.