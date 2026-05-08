Shareka Avery, Fort Lee Army Education Center hub counselor, visits tables during the Sip and Soirée put on by Army Community Service for Military Spouses Appreciation Day May 8.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9674381
|VIRIN:
|260508-O-JL021-1001
|Resolution:
|7082x4724
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee honors military spouses during ACS Sip and Soirée, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Lee honors military spouses during ACS Sip and Soirée
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