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    Fort Lee honors military spouses during ACS Sip and Soirée

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    Fort Lee honors military spouses during ACS Sip and Soirée

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Shareka Avery, Fort Lee Army Education Center hub counselor, visits tables during the Sip and Soirée put on by Army Community Service for Military Spouses Appreciation Day May 8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 14:11
    Photo ID: 9674381
    VIRIN: 260508-O-JL021-1001
    Resolution: 7082x4724
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Lee honors military spouses during ACS Sip and Soirée, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Gregg Adams News 2026, Military Spouses Appreciation Day, Army Community Service

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