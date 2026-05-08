Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.10.2026 14:11 Photo ID: 9674381 VIRIN: 260508-O-JL021-1001 Resolution: 7082x4724 Size: 6.85 MB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Fort Lee honors military spouses during ACS Sip and Soirée, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.