124th Fighter Wing Student Flight High School Grads

High school senior members of the 124th Fighter Wing Student Flight pose for a group photo with Idaho Air National Guard recruiters at Gowen Field, Idaho, May 9, 2026. Student Flight instructors and recruiters recognized graduating seniors with custom graduation stoles in celebration of their academic achievements and commitment to military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9674370
|VIRIN:
|260509-Z-YH478-1303
|Resolution:
|6623x4415
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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