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    124th Fighter Wing Student Flight High School Grads

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    124th Fighter Wing Student Flight High School Grads

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    High school senior members of the 124th Fighter Wing Student Flight pose for a group photo with Idaho Air National Guard recruiters at Gowen Field, Idaho, May 9, 2026. Student Flight instructors and recruiters recognized graduating seniors with custom graduation stoles in celebration of their academic achievements and commitment to military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 12:49
    Photo ID: 9674370
    VIRIN: 260509-Z-YH478-1303
    Resolution: 6623x4415
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 124th Fighter Wing Student Flight High School Grads, by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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