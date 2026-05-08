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    USS Fitzgerald Balabac Straight

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    USS Fitzgerald Balabac Straight

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Angelo Gonzalez 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Josiah Garcia, stands watch on the starboard bridge wing aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting the Balabac Strait, April 27, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 02:14
    Photo ID: 9674161
    VIRIN: 260427-N-RP947-3006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Fitzgerald Balabac Straight, by SN Angelo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    GUNNERS MATE
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    U.S. Navy 7th Fleet
    Balabac Strait
    U.S. Navy

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