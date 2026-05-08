U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army air defense artilleryman works to put an AN/MPQ-53 radar into operation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The AN/MPQ-53 is the primary radar for the MIM-104 Patriot missile system. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9673798
|VIRIN:
|260509-D-A0839-5761
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.56 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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