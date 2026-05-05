U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

U.S. Army air crewman and logisticians load a pallet of ammunition aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Chinook is the Army's heavy-lift helicopter and also its fastest. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9671543
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-A0839-8364
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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