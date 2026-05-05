Operation Golden Flow and Beyond: A Short History of the U.S. Navy Drug Screening Program

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Photo illustration created to promote awareness of the Navy Drug Screening Laboratories (NDSLs) in Great Lakes, Illinois, and Jacksonville, Florida, that serve as sentries of operational readiness and ground zero for the urinalysis surveillance program. The NDSLs began in 1971 when the then Department of Defense adopted urinalysis as a deterrent against illicit drug activity. Artificial intelligence algorithms from GenAI were used to generate illustrations, and text and logo were added using layout designing software. The AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant U.S. Navy personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by A.B. Sobocinski).