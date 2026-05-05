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    Operation Golden Flow and Beyond: A Short History of the U.S. Navy Drug Screening Program

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    Operation Golden Flow and Beyond: A Short History of the U.S. Navy Drug Screening Program

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by André B. Sobocinski, Historian 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Photo illustration created to promote awareness of the Navy Drug Screening Laboratories (NDSLs) in Great Lakes, Illinois, and Jacksonville, Florida, that serve as sentries of operational readiness and ground zero for the urinalysis surveillance program. The NDSLs began in 1971 when the then Department of Defense adopted urinalysis as a deterrent against illicit drug activity. Artificial intelligence algorithms from GenAI were used to generate illustrations, and text and logo were added using layout designing software. The AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant U.S. Navy personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by A.B. Sobocinski).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 07:22
    Photo ID: 9671361
    VIRIN: 260506-N-N1526-1001
    Resolution: 1700x1700
    Size: 575.26 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Operation Golden Flow and Beyond: A Short History of the U.S. Navy Drug Screening Program, by André B. Sobocinski, Historian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy medicine
    Navy History
    drugs and alcohol
    urinalysis program
    Military Medicine 250
    MM250

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