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    NAVFAC Marianas & OICC Safety Team Photo

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    NAVFAC Marianas &amp; OICC Safety Team Photo

    GUAM

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    The NAVFAC Marianas Safety team, which includes (left to right) Janelle Chargualaf, Johnny Cruz (OICC), Rose Toves, Brandon Leon Guerrero, Mellissa Cruz and Executive Officer Christopher Sandmel gather for a group photo to commemorate being awarded the CNO FY25 Shore Safety Award in the Small Non-Industrial Command category.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 22:20
    Photo ID: 9670881
    VIRIN: 050826-N-YH612-3000
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 483.01 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Marianas & OICC Safety Team Photo, by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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