The NAVFAC Marianas Safety team, which includes (left to right) Janelle Chargualaf, Johnny Cruz (OICC), Rose Toves, Brandon Leon Guerrero, Mellissa Cruz and Executive Officer Christopher Sandmel gather for a group photo to commemorate being awarded the CNO FY25 Shore Safety Award in the Small Non-Industrial Command category.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9670881
|VIRIN:
|050826-N-YH612-3000
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|483.01 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NAVFAC Marianas & OICC Safety Team Photo, by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Marianas safety team earns FY25 CNO safety award for small industrial
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