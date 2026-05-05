NAVFAC Marianas & OICC Safety Team Photo

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The NAVFAC Marianas Safety team, which includes (left to right) Janelle Chargualaf, Johnny Cruz (OICC), Rose Toves, Brandon Leon Guerrero, Mellissa Cruz and Executive Officer Christopher Sandmel gather for a group photo to commemorate being awarded the CNO FY25 Shore Safety Award in the Small Non-Industrial Command category.