Disabled Army Veteran: “Get out of your headspace – get active”

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U.S. Army Veteran Suzette Pinnock skis alongside a volunteer instructor during the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass, Colorado, April 10, 2026. Of the 319 Veterans attending this year’s clinic, just 69 are women and only 58 served during the Gulf War era, underscoring Pinnock’s message that more Veterans should take that first effort to get out and get connected. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Emily Bell)