(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Disabled Army Veteran: “Get out of your headspace – get active”

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Disabled Army Veteran: “Get out of your headspace – get active”

    SNOWMASS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Veterans Health Administration

    U.S. Army Veteran Suzette Pinnock skis alongside a volunteer instructor during the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass, Colorado, April 10, 2026. Of the 319 Veterans attending this year’s clinic, just 69 are women and only 58 served during the Gulf War era, underscoring Pinnock’s message that more Veterans should take that first effort to get out and get connected. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Emily Bell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 21:09
    Photo ID: 9670786
    VIRIN: 260408-D-D0468-1858
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 688.63 KB
    Location: SNOWMASS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disabled Army Veteran: “Get out of your headspace – get active”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Disabled Army Veteran: “Get out of your headspace – get active”

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recreational Therapy
    Skiing
    Adaptive sports
    Army Veteran
    Snow Sports
    Paralympics (Winter Sports)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery