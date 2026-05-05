Aviation Boatswain's Mate Guides MH-60 Seahawk Helicopter Landing on Navy Ship Flight Deck

Boatswain's mate First Class Bailey,' leans forward while directing an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter during flight deck operations aboard USS KINGSVILLE. The Flight Deck Officer uses hand signals to guide the helicopter as it approaches the flight deck for landing.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 19:50
|Photo ID:
|9670611
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-NO232-7657
|Resolution:
|3120x2080
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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