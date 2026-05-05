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    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Guides MH-60 Seahawk Helicopter Landing on Navy Ship Flight Deck

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    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Guides MH-60 Seahawk Helicopter Landing on Navy Ship Flight Deck

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Antonio Arroyo 

    USS Kingsville LCS-36

    Boatswain's mate First Class Bailey,' leans forward while directing an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter during flight deck operations aboard USS KINGSVILLE. The Flight Deck Officer uses hand signals to guide the helicopter as it approaches the flight deck for landing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 19:50
    Photo ID: 9670611
    VIRIN: 260504-N-NO232-7657
    Resolution: 3120x2080
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviation Boatswain's Mate Guides MH-60 Seahawk Helicopter Landing on Navy Ship Flight Deck, by CPO Antonio Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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