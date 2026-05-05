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    Navy Band Northwest attends a Jazz Clinic at Juneau-Douglas High School

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    Navy Band Northwest attends a Jazz Clinic at Juneau-Douglas High School

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Sitter 

    Navy Band Northwest

    U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Alex Mayhew plays the trombone alongside students from Juneau-Douglas High School during a jazz clinic in Juneau, Alaska, May 7, 2026. Navy Band Northwest is performing a series of community outreach engagements in Juneau, Alaska, to highlight connections that local communities have to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9670536
    VIRIN: 260507-N-WV584-2445
    Resolution: 5099x3399
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northwest attends a Jazz Clinic at Juneau-Douglas High School, by PO3 Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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