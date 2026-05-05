Navy Band Northwest attends a Jazz Clinic at Juneau-Douglas High School

U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Alex Mayhew plays the trombone alongside students from Juneau-Douglas High School during a jazz clinic in Juneau, Alaska, May 7, 2026. Navy Band Northwest is performing a series of community outreach engagements in Juneau, Alaska, to highlight connections that local communities have to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9670536
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-WV584-2445
|Resolution:
|5099x3399
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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