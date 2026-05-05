Army hits training milestone with CAS Integration in Master Gunner Program

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Sixteen 51C noncommissioned officers and one Department of the Army civilian graduate from the Army Contracting Command’s 13-day intensive Contracting Master Gunner Course, April 28, 2026. The 17 specialists are prepared to serve as force multipliers in military logistics and procurement training across the globe, marking a significant milestone for the command.