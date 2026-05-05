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    Army hits training milestone with CAS Integration in Master Gunner Program

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    Army hits training milestone with CAS Integration in Master Gunner Program

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Ryan Mattox 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Sixteen 51C noncommissioned officers and one Department of the Army civilian graduate from the Army Contracting Command’s 13-day intensive Contracting Master Gunner Course, April 28, 2026. The 17 specialists are prepared to serve as force multipliers in military logistics and procurement training across the globe, marking a significant milestone for the command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9670390
    VIRIN: 260428-A-OR745-3031
    Resolution: 5218x2930
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army hits training milestone with CAS Integration in Master Gunner Program, by Ryan Mattox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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