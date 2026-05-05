Sixteen 51C noncommissioned officers and one Department of the Army civilian graduate from the Army Contracting Command’s 13-day intensive Contracting Master Gunner Course, April 28, 2026. The 17 specialists are prepared to serve as force multipliers in military logistics and procurement training across the globe, marking a significant milestone for the command.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9670390
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-OR745-3031
|Resolution:
|5218x2930
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army hits training milestone with CAS Integration in Master Gunner Program, by Ryan Mattox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army hits training milestone with CAS Integration in Master Gunner Program
No keywords found.