Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Junior Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jason Pollick

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Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jason Pollick, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake, poses for a photo after being selected as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026. Pollick was recognized for his contributions to operational readiness and occupational medicine support. (Courtesy photo)