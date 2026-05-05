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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Junior Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jason Pollick

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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Junior Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jason Pollick

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jason Pollick, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit China Lake, poses for a photo after being selected as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026. Pollick was recognized for his contributions to operational readiness and occupational medicine support. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9670304
    VIRIN: 260507-D-D0528-1187
    Resolution: 1280x997
    Size: 259.33 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Junior Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jason Pollick

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    lake
    china
    navy
    twentynine
    medicine
    corpsman

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