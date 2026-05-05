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    NMCCL audiologist recognized for efforts to conserve Marines’ hearing

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    NMCCL audiologist recognized for efforts to conserve Marines’ hearing

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    In a photo taken in October 2019, Dr. Jeffrey Russell, left, observes Marines using amplified earmuffs to protect hearing when out in the field. Dr. Russell was selected as the 2025 Senior Audiologist of the Year for the Department of War and is currently an occupational audiologist with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9670277
    VIRIN: 260506-N-FE818-1003
    Resolution: 1008x840
    Size: 520.83 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Camp Lejeune
    Defense Health Agency
    Audiologist
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    occupational audiologist
    Marines

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