In a photo taken in October 2019, Dr. Jeffrey Russell, left, observes Marines using amplified earmuffs to protect hearing when out in the field. Dr. Russell was selected as the 2025 Senior Audiologist of the Year for the Department of War and is currently an occupational audiologist with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9670277
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-FE818-1003
|Resolution:
|1008x840
|Size:
|520.83 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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NMCCL audiologist recognized for efforts to conserve Marines’ hearing
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