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    NMCCL audiologist recognized for efforts to conserve Marines’ hearing

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    NMCCL audiologist recognized for efforts to conserve Marines’ hearing

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Dr. Jeffrey Russell, occupational audiologist with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, discusses various hearing testing equipment at the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Occupational Audiology Department. Russell is the 2025 Senior Audiologist of the Year for the Department of War.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9670272
    VIRIN: 260506-N-FE818-1001
    Resolution: 5248x3748
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCCL audiologist recognized for efforts to conserve Marines’ hearing, by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

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