Dr. Jeffrey Russell, occupational audiologist with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, discusses various hearing testing equipment at the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Occupational Audiology Department. Russell is the 2025 Senior Audiologist of the Year for the Department of War.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9670272
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-FE818-1001
|Resolution:
|5248x3748
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL audiologist recognized for efforts to conserve Marines’ hearing, by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCCL audiologist recognized for efforts to conserve Marines’ hearing
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