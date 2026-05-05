If you’re looking for even more savings on popular items, look no further than the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) “Spring Savings Event” May 14-17. All 177 stateside commissary locations, including select stores in Alaska and Hawaii, are scheduled to participate. (DeCA graphic)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9670010
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-ZZ999-1002
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|209.13 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stateside commissaries offer low pricing on various products during sales weekend May 14-17, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stateside commissaries offer low pricing on various products during sales weekend May 14-17
No keywords found.