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    Stateside commissaries offer low pricing on various products during sales weekend May 14-17

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    Stateside commissaries offer low pricing on various products during sales weekend May 14-17

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

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    Defense Commissary Agency

    If you’re looking for even more savings on popular items, look no further than the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) “Spring Savings Event” May 14-17. All 177 stateside commissary locations, including select stores in Alaska and Hawaii, are scheduled to participate. (DeCA graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9670010
    VIRIN: 260507-D-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 209.13 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Defense Commissary Agency (DECA)
    commissary benefit
    Spring Savings Event

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