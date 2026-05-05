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    Lt. Col. Lambert assumes command of the 914th AES

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    Lt. Col. Lambert assumes command of the 914th AES

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Michelle Lambert assumes command of the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on May 2, 2026 during an official ceremony at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. Col. Jay Butterfield, commander of the 914th Operations Group, presided. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9669547
    VIRIN: 260502-F-HZ625-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1706
    Size: 716.32 KB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Lambert assumes command of the 914th AES, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AIr Force Reserve
    Assumption of Command
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    4th Air Force
    914th Air Refueling Wing
    914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

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