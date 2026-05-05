Lt. Col. Lambert assumes command of the 914th AES

Lt. Col. Michelle Lambert assumes command of the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on May 2, 2026 during an official ceremony at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. Col. Jay Butterfield, commander of the 914th Operations Group, presided. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9669547
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-HZ625-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x1706
|Size:
|716.32 KB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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