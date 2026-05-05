Sailors working aloft onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

U.S. Sailors repair the man overboard lights on the mast aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 28, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:13
|Photo ID:
|9669434
|VIRIN:
|251128-N-VA505-1104
|Resolution:
|2578x4583
|Size:
|855.75 KB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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