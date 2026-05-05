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    Sailors working aloft onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

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    Sailors working aloft onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

    U.S. Sailors repair the man overboard lights on the mast aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 28, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:13
    Photo ID: 9669434
    VIRIN: 251128-N-VA505-1104
    Resolution: 2578x4583
    Size: 855.75 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors working aloft onboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70), by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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