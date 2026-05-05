ISIS360 photo from a low complexity tank from one of two manhole covers. The photos look distorted because they are converted from 3-dimensions (3D) to 2D.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 09:40
|Photo ID:
|9668814
|VIRIN:
|260428-D-ZJ923-9633
|Resolution:
|6720x3360
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260428-D-ZJ923-9633, by Scott Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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