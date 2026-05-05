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    260428-D-ZJ923-9633

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    260428-D-ZJ923-9633

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Scott Curtis 

    Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC)

    ISIS360 photo from a low complexity tank from one of two manhole covers. The photos look distorted because they are converted from 3-dimensions (3D) to 2D.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 09:40
    Photo ID: 9668814
    VIRIN: 260428-D-ZJ923-9633
    Resolution: 6720x3360
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260428-D-ZJ923-9633, by Scott Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SERMC
    Tank Maintenance

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