Fitzgerald sails through the Surigao Strait

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Aaron Avalos looks through an alidade telescope on the port bridge wing aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Surigao Strait, April 26, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9668046
|VIRIN:
|260426-N-PV534-1014
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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