(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fitzgerald sails through the Surigao Strait

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fitzgerald sails through the Surigao Strait

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Aaron Avalos looks through an alidade telescope on the port bridge wing aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Surigao Strait, April 26, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 03:01
    Photo ID: 9668046
    VIRIN: 260426-N-PV534-1014
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitzgerald sails through the Surigao Strait, by PO2 Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    DDG 62
    Fitzgerald
    Surigao Strait
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery