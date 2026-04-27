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    OPMG names Fort Leonard Wood company best MP unit in active Army

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    OPMG names Fort Leonard Wood company best MP unit in active Army

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Yaritza AlejandroPerez 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Carlos Paiz (holding award left), Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion commander, and 1st Sgt. Simon Prado (holding award right), post with their 2025 Maj. Gen. Harry H. Bandholtz Award May 1, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood. Also pictured are leaders from across the 14th MP Brigade.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9666954
    VIRIN: 260501-A-NC875-9851
    Resolution: 800x354
    Size: 113.91 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OPMG names Fort Leonard Wood company best MP unit in active Army, by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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