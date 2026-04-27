OPMG names Fort Leonard Wood company best MP unit in active Army

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Capt. Carlos Paiz (holding award left), Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion commander, and 1st Sgt. Simon Prado (holding award right), post with their 2025 Maj. Gen. Harry H. Bandholtz Award May 1, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood. Also pictured are leaders from across the 14th MP Brigade.