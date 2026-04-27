Capt. Carlos Paiz (holding award left), Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion commander, and 1st Sgt. Simon Prado (holding award right), post with their 2025 Maj. Gen. Harry H. Bandholtz Award May 1, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood. Also pictured are leaders from across the 14th MP Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9666954
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-NC875-9851
|Resolution:
|800x354
|Size:
|113.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OPMG names Fort Leonard Wood company best MP unit in active Army, by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
OPMG names Fort Leonard Wood company best MP unit in active Army
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