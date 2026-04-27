Coast Guard interdicts 2 aliens near Mission Bay

Coast Guard Station San Diego members interdicted two suspected aliens near the entrance of Mission Bay in San Diego, May 4, 2026. The boarding team conducted the interdiction with no use of force and identified two suspected aliens aboard the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9666932
|VIRIN:
|260504-G-G2011-1001
|Resolution:
|375x547
|Size:
|77.04 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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