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    Coast Guard interdicts 2 aliens near Mission Bay

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    Coast Guard interdicts 2 aliens near Mission Bay

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    Coast Guard Station San Diego members interdicted two suspected aliens near the entrance of Mission Bay in San Diego, May 4, 2026. The boarding team conducted the interdiction with no use of force and identified two suspected aliens aboard the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9666932
    VIRIN: 260504-G-G2011-1001
    Resolution: 375x547
    Size: 77.04 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Border Security
    San Diego
    USCG

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