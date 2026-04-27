A Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade badge designates a facility as earning five consecutive 'A' ratings for patient safety covering the 2024-2026 period. The bright green badge displays a gold letter 'A' marked '5x,' indicating straight A's, under the banner 'Straight A's for Patient Safety.' The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that measures and publicly reports hospital safety and quality performance.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9666541
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-UH990-1003
|Resolution:
|571x799
|Size:
|78.95 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Award Badge — Straight A's for Patient Safety, 2024-2026, by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC earns fifth straight Leapfrog A, highlighting patient safety efforts
No keywords found.