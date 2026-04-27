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    Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Award Badge — Straight A's for Patient Safety, 2024-2026

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    Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Award Badge — Straight A's for Patient Safety, 2024-2026

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Frank Minnie 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    A Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade badge designates a facility as earning five consecutive 'A' ratings for patient safety covering the 2024-2026 period. The bright green badge displays a gold letter 'A' marked '5x,' indicating straight A's, under the banner 'Straight A's for Patient Safety.' The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that measures and publicly reports hospital safety and quality performance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9666541
    VIRIN: 260506-A-UH990-1003
    Resolution: 571x799
    Size: 78.95 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Award Badge — Straight A's for Patient Safety, 2024-2026, by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    patient safety
    safety award
    Leapfrog Group
    hospital safety grade
    healthcare accreditation
    hospital rating

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