Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Award Badge — Straight A's for Patient Safety, 2024-2026

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A Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade badge designates a facility as earning five consecutive 'A' ratings for patient safety covering the 2024-2026 period. The bright green badge displays a gold letter 'A' marked '5x,' indicating straight A's, under the banner 'Straight A's for Patient Safety.' The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that measures and publicly reports hospital safety and quality performance.