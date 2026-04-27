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    DC3 Hosts Maria Proestou for Mission Capability Engagement and Cybersecurity Discussions

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    DC3 Hosts Maria Proestou for Mission Capability Engagement and Cybersecurity Discussions

    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) hosted Ms. Maria Proestou for a visit focused on key mission capabilities and ongoing initiatives supporting the cyber mission. During her visit, Ms. Proestou engaged with DC3 leadership and personnel to gain insight into the organization’s role in advancing cybersecurity, digital forensics, and mission support operations. The visit provided an opportunity to showcase innovative technologies, operational capabilities, and collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening national security. DC3 remains committed to fostering strong partnerships with Department of the Navy stakeholders in support of evolving cyber and digital defense priorities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:35
    Photo ID: 9665445
    VIRIN: 260504-O-FX149-3492
    Resolution: 4000x5155
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DC3 Hosts Maria Proestou for Mission Capability Engagement and Cybersecurity Discussions, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DC3
    Cyber Crime Center
    DoD Cyber Crime Center

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