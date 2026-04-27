DC3 Hosts Maria Proestou for Mission Capability Engagement and Cybersecurity Discussions

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The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) hosted Ms. Maria Proestou for a visit focused on key mission capabilities and ongoing initiatives supporting the cyber mission. During her visit, Ms. Proestou engaged with DC3 leadership and personnel to gain insight into the organization’s role in advancing cybersecurity, digital forensics, and mission support operations. The visit provided an opportunity to showcase innovative technologies, operational capabilities, and collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening national security. DC3 remains committed to fostering strong partnerships with Department of the Navy stakeholders in support of evolving cyber and digital defense priorities.