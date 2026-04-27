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    Mother's Love

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    Mother's Love

    GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Rosemary Urbina, the outgoing first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, holds a rose given to her son during her change of responsibility ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 30, 2026. The ceremony recognized Urbina’s leadership, dedication, and service to Soldiers and families throughout her tenure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 08:56
    Photo ID: 9665012
    VIRIN: 260430-A-PT551-1032
    Resolution: 2429x3036
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mother's Love, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military family
    Mother's Day
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom

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