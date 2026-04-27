Mother's Love

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Rosemary Urbina, the outgoing first sergeant of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, holds a rose given to her son during her change of responsibility ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 30, 2026. The ceremony recognized Urbina’s leadership, dedication, and service to Soldiers and families throughout her tenure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)