Leaders and experts from across the fleet gather at the 9th Annual Doctrine and Lessons Learned Workshops in Norfolk, advancing Navy strategy through AI integration, shared insight, and cross-domain collaboration.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 07:19
|Photo ID:
|9664857
|VIRIN:
|260422-N-CI480-9359
|Resolution:
|815x241
|Size:
|101.88 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Warfare Development Center Hosts 9th Annual Doctrine and Lessons Learned Workshops, Emphasizing AI Experimentation, Large Language Models, and Cross-Domain Collaboration [Image 2 of 2], by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.