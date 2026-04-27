(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Warfare Development Center Hosts 9th Annual Doctrine and Lessons Learned Workshops, Emphasizing AI Experimentation, Large Language Models, and Cross-Domain Collaboration [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Warfare Development Center Hosts 9th Annual Doctrine and Lessons Learned Workshops, Emphasizing AI Experimentation, Large Language Models, and Cross-Domain Collaboration

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Ian Delossantos 

    Navy Warfare Development Center

    Leaders and experts from across the fleet gather at the 9th Annual Doctrine and Lessons Learned Workshops in Norfolk, advancing Navy strategy through AI integration, shared insight, and cross-domain collaboration.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9664857
    VIRIN: 260422-N-CI480-9359
    Resolution: 815x241
    Size: 101.88 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Warfare Development Center Hosts 9th Annual Doctrine and Lessons Learned Workshops, Emphasizing AI Experimentation, Large Language Models, and Cross-Domain Collaboration [Image 2 of 2], by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Warfare Development Center Hosts 9th Annual Doctrine and Lessons Learned Workshops, Emphasizing AI Experimentation, Large Language Models, and Cross-Domain Collaboration
    Navy Warfare Development Center Hosts 9th Annual Doctrine and Lessons Learned Workshops, Emphasizing AI Experimentation, Large Language Models, and Cross-Domain Collaboration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery