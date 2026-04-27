MSG Carlos Espada completes 60-day SkillBridge internship with the Europe District

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Photo of Master Sgt. Carlos Espada. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently hosted Espada for a 60-day SkillBridge internship as a Contract Specialist. This is the latest of several SkillBridge interns the district has hosted over the years. (photo courtesy of MSG Carlos Espada)