Photo of Master Sgt. Carlos Espada. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently hosted Espada for a 60-day SkillBridge internship as a Contract Specialist. This is the latest of several SkillBridge interns the district has hosted over the years. (photo courtesy of MSG Carlos Espada)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 05:43
|Photo ID:
|9664765
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-QM295-1001
|Resolution:
|616x803
|Size:
|186.21 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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MSG Carlos Espada completes 60-day SkillBridge internship with the Europe District
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