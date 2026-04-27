(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSG Carlos Espada completes 60-day SkillBridge internship with the Europe District

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MSG Carlos Espada completes 60-day SkillBridge internship with the Europe District

    GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Hannah Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Photo of Master Sgt. Carlos Espada. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently hosted Espada for a 60-day SkillBridge internship as a Contract Specialist. This is the latest of several SkillBridge interns the district has hosted over the years. (photo courtesy of MSG Carlos Espada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 05:43
    Photo ID: 9664765
    VIRIN: 260506-A-QM295-1001
    Resolution: 616x803
    Size: 186.21 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Carlos Espada completes 60-day SkillBridge internship with the Europe District, by Hannah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MSG Carlos Espada completes 60-day SkillBridge internship with the Europe District

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery