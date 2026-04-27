A little rain never hurt anybody!
Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan, participated in a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed “No One Left Behind” physical training session this morning at Zama Middle High School.
#SHARP #SAAPM #BeAllYouCanBe #VictimAdvocacy
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 21:59
|Photo ID:
|9664304
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|1440x814
|Size:
|321.54 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARJ Soldiers Weather ‘No One Left Behind’ Fitness Challenge, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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