USARJ Soldiers Weather ‘No One Left Behind’ Fitness Challenge

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A little rain never hurt anybody!



Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan, participated in a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed “No One Left Behind” physical training session this morning at Zama Middle High School.



#SHARP #SAAPM #BeAllYouCanBe #VictimAdvocacy