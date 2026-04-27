(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARJ Soldiers Weather ‘No One Left Behind’ Fitness Challenge

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARJ Soldiers Weather ‘No One Left Behind’ Fitness Challenge

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A little rain never hurt anybody!

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Japan, participated in a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed “No One Left Behind” physical training session this morning at Zama Middle High School.

    #SHARP #SAAPM #BeAllYouCanBe #VictimAdvocacy

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 21:59
    Photo ID: 9664304
    VIRIN: 260505-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1440x814
    Size: 321.54 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARJ Soldiers Weather ‘No One Left Behind’ Fitness Challenge, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    PT
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery