(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFK Commander Attends University of Portland Graduation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USFK Commander Attends University of Portland Graduation

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and Unites States Forces Korea, delivers a commencement speech during a graduate ceremony at the University of Portland, Portland, Oregon, May 2, 2026. Speaking to graduates receiving doctorates, master’s degrees and graduate certificates, Brunson framed their next chapter in terms of stewardship and service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 21:30
    Photo ID: 9664273
    VIRIN: 260503-A-KM154-1101
    Resolution: 6670x4447
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Commander Attends University of Portland Graduation, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brunson Charges University of Portland Graduates: 'Once a Pilot, Always a Pilot'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery