USFK Commander Attends University of Portland Graduation

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and Unites States Forces Korea, delivers a commencement speech during a graduate ceremony at the University of Portland, Portland, Oregon, May 2, 2026. Speaking to graduates receiving doctorates, master’s degrees and graduate certificates, Brunson framed their next chapter in terms of stewardship and service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)