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    Rep. Crenshaw and HPSCI Staff Visit U.S. Space Forces–Space (S4S)

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    Rep. Crenshaw and HPSCI Staff Visit U.S. Space Forces–Space (S4S)

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces - Space (S4S) commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, poses with U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) at the S4S headquarters and the Combined Space Operations Center, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2026. Rep. Crenshaw and staff members from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence visited S4S to better understand the integration between the U.S. Space Force and the Intelligence Community. The visit emphasized the mutually beneficial relationship, highlighting how the two organizations will continue to benefit from one another as the Space Force looks to double in size and capabilities to protect U.S. interests in space.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9663581
    VIRIN: 260504-X-OF297-1002
    Resolution: 4000x2759
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rep. Crenshaw and HPSCI Staff Visit U.S. Space Forces–Space (S4S), by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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