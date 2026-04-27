Rep. Crenshaw and HPSCI Staff Visit U.S. Space Forces–Space (S4S)

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis O. Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces - Space (S4S) commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, poses with U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) at the S4S headquarters and the Combined Space Operations Center, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2026. Rep. Crenshaw and staff members from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence visited S4S to better understand the integration between the U.S. Space Force and the Intelligence Community. The visit emphasized the mutually beneficial relationship, highlighting how the two organizations will continue to benefit from one another as the Space Force looks to double in size and capabilities to protect U.S. interests in space.