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    Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom: SGT Jorge Solis, MEDDAC Japan

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    Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom: SGT Jorge Solis, MEDDAC Japan

    JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Marking 250 years of American independence, we invited our USAG Japan community to reflect on this question: “What does being an American mean to you?”

    In this episode, SGT Jorge Solis, assigned to MEDDAC Japan, shares his personal thoughts as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9661754
    VIRIN: 260505-A-MS361-2851
    Resolution: 1730x973
    Size: 441.96 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom: SGT Jorge Solis, MEDDAC Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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