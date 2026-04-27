Marking 250 years of American independence, we invited our USAG Japan community to reflect on this question: “What does being an American mean to you?”
In this episode, SGT Jorge Solis, assigned to MEDDAC Japan, shares his personal thoughts as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9661754
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-MS361-2851
|Resolution:
|1730x973
|Size:
|441.96 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom: SGT Jorge Solis, MEDDAC Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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