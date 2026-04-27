90th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander

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German Air Force Col. Timo Heimbach, left, 80th Operations Group commander, transfers the 90th Flying Training Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Ice, incoming 90th Flying Training Squadron commander, right, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)