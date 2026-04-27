90th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander

German Air Force Col. Timo Heimbach, left, 80th Operations Group commander, transfers the 90th Flying Training Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Ice, incoming 90th Flying Training Squadron commander, right, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9660477
|VIRIN:
|230101-F-SE700-8979
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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