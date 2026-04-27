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    90th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander

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    90th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka 

    82nd Training Wing

    German Air Force Col. Timo Heimbach, left, 80th Operations Group commander, transfers the 90th Flying Training Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Ice, incoming 90th Flying Training Squadron commander, right, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, May 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9660477
    VIRIN: 230101-F-SE700-8979
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 90th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander, by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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