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    Rhode Island Award Maine Soldiers

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    Rhode Island Award Maine Soldiers

    AUGUSTA, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alyson Pelletier 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Maine National Guardsmen who responded to the Winter Storm Hernando Response mission in Rhode Island earlier this year, are awarded the Rhode Island National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon, May 2, 2026 at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta, ME. Maj. Gen. Diane Dunn, Maine National Guard Adjutant General and Commissioner for the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management along with Rhode Island's Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Hall, along presented each Soldier with the Rhode Island National Guard Emergency Response Ribbon. Over 25 soldiers responded to the emergency response call and ensured hospitals and essential services, where accessibility providing stability during statewide disruption.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9660470
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-DZ458-1005
    Resolution: 3692x2769
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhode Island Award Maine Soldiers, by SFC Alyson Pelletier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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