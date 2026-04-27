Rhode Island Award Maine Soldiers

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Maine National Guardsmen who responded to the Winter Storm Hernando Response mission in Rhode Island earlier this year, are awarded the Rhode Island National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon, May 2, 2026 at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta, ME. Maj. Gen. Diane Dunn, Maine National Guard Adjutant General and Commissioner for the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management along with Rhode Island's Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Hall, along presented each Soldier with the Rhode Island National Guard Emergency Response Ribbon. Over 25 soldiers responded to the emergency response call and ensured hospitals and essential services, where accessibility providing stability during statewide disruption.