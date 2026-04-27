1st Armored Division Command Sergeant Major Carvet Tate

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Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet Chevalier Tate enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 4, 1996, and attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he earned the Military Occupational Specialty 19D, cavalry scout. He has since served in all scout crewman duty positions.



Command Sgt. Maj. Tate has served in the 25th Infantry Division, 2d Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, and 316th Cavalry Brigade. He has also served as a drill sergeant, 5th Squadron, 15th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and an air assault instructor, Air Assault School, Fort Polk, Louisiana. He most recently served as the command sergeant major of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, in California.



His overseas assignments include: one tour in Hawaii and one tour in Alaska, deployments to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2005, 2007, and a deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012.



Command Sgt. Maj. Tate’s military and civilian education include all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Education System, the Total Army Instructor Course, Maneuver Control Course, Air Assault Course, Rappel Master Course, Drill Sergeant School, Basic Combative Course (Level 1), Airborne School, Pathfinder School, Unit Armorer Course, Master Resilience Training Course, and the Cold Weather Orientation Course. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Allied American University and attended the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Course, Class 65.



His awards and decorations include: the Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), the Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award), the Army Commendation with Valor Device (3rd award), the Army Achievement Medal (6th award), the Army Good Conduct Medal (7th award), the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal (2nd award), the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Support Medal, the NATO Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (5th award), the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon (4th award), the Combat Action Badge, Airborne Badge, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, the Meritorious Unit Citation and the Presidential Unit Citation Award. He is also a member of the Order of Saint George (Bronze Medallion) and the Order of Saint Maurice (Legionnaire).