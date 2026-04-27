Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:23 Photo ID: 9660292 VIRIN: 260428-N-GU344-1018 Resolution: 1400x1000 Size: 443.32 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Staff in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman First Class Henry Branham, by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.