Meet Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Henry Branham, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy's only boot camp.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9660292
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-GU344-1018
|Resolution:
|1400x1000
|Size:
|443.32 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman First Class Henry Branham, by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Staff in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman First Class Henry Branham
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