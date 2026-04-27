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    Staff in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman First Class Henry Branham

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    Staff in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman First Class Henry Branham

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Suits 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Meet Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Henry Branham, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy's only boot camp.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9660292
    VIRIN: 260428-N-GU344-1018
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 443.32 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Staff in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman First Class Henry Branham, by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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