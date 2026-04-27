Stowers Elementary Innovates School Safety with Student-Led AI Tool in Presidential Challenge

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Students in Mrs. Megan Smith’s 4th grade class at Stowers Elementary School on Fort Benning work together on laptops during the CareBot project, their entry in the Elementary category of Track II in the Presidential AI Challenge.

The student-centered AI tool, developed with teacher guidance using Microsoft Copilot, helps children learn the difference between tattling and responsible reporting — empowering them to handle minor peer conflicts independently while directing serious concerns to adults. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide.