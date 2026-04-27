U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury

A U.S. Army Air Defense Artilleryman prepares a Patriot missile interceptor for movement in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The MIM-104 Patriot is the Army's primary terminal-phase anti-ballistic missile system. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:56
|Photo ID:
|9659382
|VIRIN:
|260504-D-A0839-4833
|Resolution:
|6360x4226
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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