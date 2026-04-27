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    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Fagine Delorme

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    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Fagine Delorme

    GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Meet Sgt. Fagine Delorme, a 68S Preventive Medicine Specialist with the 71st Preventative Medicine Detachment, 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 30th Medical Brigade.

    With only 24-hour notice, Sgt. Delorme certified the 71st Preventative Medicine Detachment’s cargo for air movement to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of responsibility. This included validating the organizational equipment list, working together with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion to build a user defined list, preparing documentation, and assisting in building a pallet for equipment to fly STRAT air to Africa. This was Sgt. Delorme’s first task as a unit movement officer, which she executed flawlessly, while simultaneously preparing for exercise Justified Accord 26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:53
    Photo ID: 9659377
    VIRIN: 260501-A-IK992-8557
    Resolution: 2250x2250
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: DE
    Hometown: LEHIGH ACRES, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Fagine Delorme, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Preventive Medicine Specialist
    Soldier Spotlight
    stronger together
    Hero of the Week
    Army Medical
    FirstInSupport

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