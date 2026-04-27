21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Fagine Delorme

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Meet Sgt. Fagine Delorme, a 68S Preventive Medicine Specialist with the 71st Preventative Medicine Detachment, 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 30th Medical Brigade.



With only 24-hour notice, Sgt. Delorme certified the 71st Preventative Medicine Detachment’s cargo for air movement to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of responsibility. This included validating the organizational equipment list, working together with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion to build a user defined list, preparing documentation, and assisting in building a pallet for equipment to fly STRAT air to Africa. This was Sgt. Delorme’s first task as a unit movement officer, which she executed flawlessly, while simultaneously preparing for exercise Justified Accord 26.