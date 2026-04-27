Date Taken: 05.04.2026 Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:43 Photo ID: 9659362 VIRIN: 260504-A-GF376-2283 Resolution: 768x960 Size: 215.01 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, UPDATE: Annual housing tenant satisfaction survey to remain open through May 15, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.