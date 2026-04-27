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    UPDATE: Annual housing tenant satisfaction survey to remain open through May 15

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    UPDATE: Annual housing tenant satisfaction survey to remain open through May 15

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    A graphic announces the new annual Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey deadline as May 15, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:43
    Photo ID: 9659362
    VIRIN: 260504-A-GF376-2283
    Resolution: 768x960
    Size: 215.01 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, UPDATE: Annual housing tenant satisfaction survey to remain open through May 15, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    army, imcom, fort knox, amc, kentucky, housing, knox hills

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