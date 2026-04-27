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    NMRTC Rota Sailors Win MWR Basketball Championship, Showcasing Culture of Fitness

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    NMRTC Rota Sailors Win MWR Basketball Championship, Showcasing Culture of Fitness

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    260502-N-FT324-9047. ROTA, SPAIN (April 22, 2026) — Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota pose for a photo with Capt. Michael Mercado, commanding officer of NMRTC Rota, after winning the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) basketball championship game. Despite being undersized, the team played with determination and strong teamwork to secure the victory. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Taylor Padilla and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Martin Romero Alvarez were the high-scoring players, and the team was led to victory by Lt. Jubbie Acutim. Events like the MWR basketball season highlight how staying active builds camaraderie, resilience, and a culture of fitness that supports mission readiness (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9658317
    VIRIN: 260502-N-FT324-9047
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 178.6 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Rota Sailors Win MWR Basketball Championship, Showcasing Culture of Fitness, by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    resilience
    Rota Spain
    physical readiness
    morale welfare recreation
    teamwork
    culture of fitness
    NMRTC Rota
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    camaraderie
    championship

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