NMRTC Rota Sailors Win MWR Basketball Championship, Showcasing Culture of Fitness

260502-N-FT324-9047. ROTA, SPAIN (April 22, 2026) — Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota pose for a photo with Capt. Michael Mercado, commanding officer of NMRTC Rota, after winning the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) basketball championship game. Despite being undersized, the team played with determination and strong teamwork to secure the victory. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Taylor Padilla and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Martin Romero Alvarez were the high-scoring players, and the team was led to victory by Lt. Jubbie Acutim. Events like the MWR basketball season highlight how staying active builds camaraderie, resilience, and a culture of fitness that supports mission readiness (U.S. Navy Photo Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9658317
|VIRIN:
|260502-N-FT324-9047
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|178.6 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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