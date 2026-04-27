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    Ground transportation Airmen tackle a variety of responsibilities

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    Ground transportation Airmen tackle a variety of responsibilities

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class David Sexson, ground transportation operator with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, drives a forklift into position at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, May 1, 2026. Ground transportation Airmen hold a variety of responsibilities, including vehicle inspections and coordinating cargo movement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 16:51
    Photo ID: 9658132
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-FJ284-1015
    Resolution: 4615x3071
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ground transportation Airmen tackle a variety of responsibilities, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ground transportation
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Copperheads
    Multi-Capable Airmen
    vehicles
    161st LRS

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