Ground transportation Airmen tackle a variety of responsibilities

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U.S. Air Force Airman First Class David Sexson, ground transportation operator with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, drives a forklift into position at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, May 1, 2026. Ground transportation Airmen hold a variety of responsibilities, including vehicle inspections and coordinating cargo movement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)