Ground transportation Airmen tackle a variety of responsibilities

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class David Sexson, ground transportation operator with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, drives a forklift into position at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, May 1, 2026. Ground transportation Airmen hold a variety of responsibilities, including vehicle inspections and coordinating cargo movement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 16:51
|Photo ID:
|9658132
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-FJ284-1015
|Resolution:
|4615x3071
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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