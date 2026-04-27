(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    161st Medical Group captain inspects equipment

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    161st Medical Group captain inspects equipment

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    Air Force Captain David Campos, officer-in-charge of Bioenvironmental Engineering with the 161st Medical Group, inspects his team’s equipment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, May 1, 2026. Campos spends his days tackling occupational safety and health issues, helping protect service members from hazards that can impact them both on the job and long after. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9658127
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-FJ284-2010
    Resolution: 3592x5398
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161st Medical Group captain inspects equipment, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bioenvironmental Engineering
    Copperheads
    Occupational Safety and Health
    161st Medical Group
    award
    Refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery