161st Medical Group captain inspects equipment

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Air Force Captain David Campos, officer-in-charge of Bioenvironmental Engineering with the 161st Medical Group, inspects his team’s equipment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, May 1, 2026. Campos spends his days tackling occupational safety and health issues, helping protect service members from hazards that can impact them both on the job and long after. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)