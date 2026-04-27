Mike Goulian, pilot and aerobatic performer, maneuvers his EXTRA 330SC during The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Goulian is one of North America’s most decorated aerobatic pilots and recognized aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9657591
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-QR508-4215
|Resolution:
|7095x4730
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026, by Marcus Robins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.