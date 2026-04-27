The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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Mike Goulian, pilot and aerobatic performer, maneuvers his EXTRA 330SC during The Great Texas Air Show at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Goulian is one of North America’s most decorated aerobatic pilots and recognized aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins)