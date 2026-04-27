Eighth Army Kicks Off Best Squad Competition with In-Processing

U.S. Army Pfc. Arthur Reid, assigned to Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, receives a briefing during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea, May 2, 2026. The competition tests squads on tactical proficiency, physical fitness and teamwork under demanding conditions, strengthening readiness and warfighting capability. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Tae Sung Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9657372
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-HK228-7008
|Resolution:
|4240x2384
|Size:
|883.15 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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