(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army Kicks Off Best Squad Competition with In-Processing

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eighth Army Kicks Off Best Squad Competition with In-Processing

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Tae Sung Kim 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Pfc. Arthur Reid, assigned to Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, receives a briefing during the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea, May 2, 2026. The competition tests squads on tactical proficiency, physical fitness and teamwork under demanding conditions, strengthening readiness and warfighting capability. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Tae Sung Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9657372
    VIRIN: 260502-A-HK228-7008
    Resolution: 4240x2384
    Size: 883.15 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Kicks Off Best Squad Competition with In-Processing, by PFC Tae Sung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    in-processing
    readiness
    Best Squad
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army
    South Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery